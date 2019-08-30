|
David Lynn Jones
1951 - 2019
Sandy - David Lynn Jones, husband, brother, uncle, and friend returned to his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He was born on March 11, 1951 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to John C Jones and Lizzie Marguerite Godfrey Jones. He served an LDS mission to California. He married Connie Jean Whitaker. He graduated from University of Utah and Westminster. He owned his own lighting company.
He is survived by his two brothers, Carl and Roger Jones and one sister, Joyce Gray.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 31, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS church at 1500 E. 8600 S., Sandy, Utah. Viewings will be Friday evening from 6 - 8 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State, Midvale, and Saturday morning from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment at Sandy City Cemetery.
Extended obituary visit www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 30, 2019