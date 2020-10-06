David Lynn Munk
1954~2020
David Lynn Munk, age 65, died at his home on October 3rd, 2020 with his wife and children by his side. He was born on Thanksgiving Day,1954 to Mark Crawford Munk and Adria Veona Jacobson. He was the oldest of four children. Dave moved to Farmington at a young age and spent the majority of his life there. Dave married Louise Rallison in 1978 and had two amazing children, Timothy and Jennifer. He was a humble, hardworking man of many talents, enjoying all things mechanical and being active. He had a thirst for knowledge and often tried his hand at new skills. He was always willing to help others.
David is survived by his wife Louise, children Timothy (Regina) Munk, Jennifer Munk Hills and three grandchildren Elizabeth, Naomi, Benjamin. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 7th at 11:00 AM at the Farmington Cemetery, 500 South 200 East, Farmington Utah, in the South East corner of the cemetery. Please wear your mask and maintain social distancing. Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family at www.russonmortuary.com/obituaries.We
are all saddened that he is gone, but are comforted knowing he is at peace. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Huntsman Cancer Foundation.