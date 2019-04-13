Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
12110 South 1300 West
Riverton, UT
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
12110 South 1300 West
Riverton, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
12110 South 1300 Wes
Riverton, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Warnier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lynn Warnier


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Lynn Warnier Obituary
David Lynn Wariner
1974~2019
Riverton, UT - David Lynn Wariner, 44, returned with honor to our Father in
Heaven on 4/10/2019 at his home in Riverton, Utah.
He courageously fought Stage IV Colon Cancer for 2.5 years.
Born 12/26/1974 to Lynn and Idonna Wariner in Farmington,
NM. Survived by his loving wife Lisa; children Brad, Victoria,
Tiffany; parents Lynn and Idonna; siblings Lynette, Raymond,
Cathleen, Sheila, Melissa as well as many friends and relatives.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, April 16 at 10:00 am
12110 South 1300 West, Riverton, UT. Viewings Monday,
April 15 from 6-8 pm and Tuesday 9 am. Interment will be
at the Elysian Burial Gardens. For more information and online
condolences please visit www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.