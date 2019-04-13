|
|
David Lynn Wariner
1974~2019
Riverton, UT - David Lynn Wariner, 44, returned with honor to our Father in
Heaven on 4/10/2019 at his home in Riverton, Utah.
He courageously fought Stage IV Colon Cancer for 2.5 years.
Born 12/26/1974 to Lynn and Idonna Wariner in Farmington,
NM. Survived by his loving wife Lisa; children Brad, Victoria,
Tiffany; parents Lynn and Idonna; siblings Lynette, Raymond,
Cathleen, Sheila, Melissa as well as many friends and relatives.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, April 16 at 10:00 am
12110 South 1300 West, Riverton, UT. Viewings Monday,
April 15 from 6-8 pm and Tuesday 9 am. Interment will be
at the Elysian Burial Gardens. For more information and online
condolences please visit www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 13, 2019