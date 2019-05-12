David M. Dimmick

1923 - 2019

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather, uncle and friend. Passed away gently surrounded by family on May 5, 2019, at his home in West Jordan, Utah at the age of 96.

Born January 1, 1923 to David Vuran and Jennett Hanson Dimmick in Fillmore Utah. Married Irma Dean Nielsen July 1, 1944 in Englewood CA. The marriage was later solemnized in the Manti Temple.

Dad loved his family and worked hard at Kennecott Copper Corp 37 years to support them. He enjoyed supporting children and grandchildren in their sports as well as hunting, fishing and camping. He also enjoyed working with wood and made numerous wooden rocking horses, toy guns, and other projects as gifts for family and friends.

Preceded in death by his wife Irma Dean and two children Sue Ann and Randy Layne. Survived by David W Dimmick (Karen), Jan (Scott) Miltenberger, Ron (Tami) Dimmick, Kelly (Heidi) Dimmick, sixteen grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren.

Viewing Monday, May 13, 2019 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan. Funeral Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at River 8th Ward, 7380 South 1300 W, West Jordan. Viewing for friends and family Tuesday May 14th from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at River 8th Ward 7380 S 1300 W. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

