1968 ~ 2020
On Monday, January 6, 2020, David Mahoney Skillen, passed away at age 51. David was born on March 5, 1968 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Jim and Irene Schoppe Skillen. David had a passion for plumbing, which was his profession for 30 years. He also loved to watch movies. He was known for his gentle and shy nature, his desire to help other workmates and his kind and compassionate spirit. David is preceded in death by his father, Jim, his mother, Irene and his sister Winnie.
To those that knew him, his innocent and gentle spirit will leave a lifetime sense of loss.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020