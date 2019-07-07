David Clinton McShane

October 16, 1937 - July 4, 2019

Dave was born in Salt Lake City to Orrice and Larene McShane and died on July 4, 2019. He married Vanene Christensen in September 1957. He attended South High School and went on to earn a Master of Social Work degree at the University of Utah. He spent his career in the Department of Social Services for the state of Utah. He served in the Army Reserve for 36 years and retired as a Lt. Colonel. Dave was passionate about his Irish heritage, his hobbies, and interests. He was a proud member of the Hibernian Society of Utah and participated in the St. Patrick's Day parade every year. He was an avid plastic modeler and built an impressive collection of military models. He volunteered for many years as a Little League football coach and at the Fort Douglas Military Museum.

Dave is survived by his wife, Vanene, daughter Erin Day (Kevin), son Sean (Marcie), son Liam (Jelena), and daughter Kara Hefley (Cody). He was loved by ten grandchildren, Adam and Emily Day, Jake and Maggie McShane, Matthew Russell, Logan, Connor, and Duncan McShane and Mauri and Dylan Hefley. Also survived by brothers Lynn McShane (Susan) and Michael McShane.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at The Wellington and Bristol Hospice for their compassionate care.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 10th at 11:00 AM at Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary and Cemetery, 10055 South State Street, Sandy, UT.

In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation can be made to the Fort Douglas Military Museum at 32 Potter Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84113.



Published in Deseret News from July 7 to July 8, 2019