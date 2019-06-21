David Michael

"Mike" Henderson

Dec 26, 1945 ~

June 12, 2019

Beloved father, brother, husband, uncle, and cousin passed away unexpectedly. He is survived by his daughter Jacelyn (Debra) Bronte (aka Pamela Henderson), his brothers Walter (Rachael) Henderson, Charley (Sharon) Henderson, and sister Tammi (Odis) Bess, his wife Virginia Henderson and many nieces and nephews and countless strangers who were befriended along the way. Mike's linage is one of Utah's pioneering families, though as part of the baby boomer generation, the Hippie and free love vibe shaped his outlook on life. He was drafted in the Army and served in Vietnam in artillery. He was the one standing tall in the foxhole telling the enemy "That was close but, You Missed!" Upon returning from the war he sought peace and refuge in various spiritual paths. The most impressive and enduring though out much of his life was his commitment to physical fitness, nutrition and fasting as a way of purifying the body. His idols were Jack Lalanne and Paul Bragg and Yogananda. He endured many hardships but through it all he was quick to give someone a big smile and treat them with kindness. He will be dearly missed by many. He is preceded in death by his Father Walter David Henderson, Mother Gwen Baldwin and sister Deanna Henderson.

Celebration of Life will be on Saturday June 22 starting at 11am. It will be held at Liberty park at the Eastside gazebo on the lake. Enter the park on the south side

