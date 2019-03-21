David Ornell Maxfield

Salt Lake City, Utah

1941 - 2019. David Ornell Maxfield, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, March 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. David was born in Denver, Colorado, on January 14, 1941 to Melvin Ornell Maxfield and Margaret Elizabeth Shinn. The family later moved to Utah, and David was part of Granger High School's first graduating class in 1959. He married Ruleen Holder in the Salt Lake Temple on September 30, 1960.

David loved his country and served in the US Navy. He also loved and was fiercely loyal to The , in which he was baptized at age 16. He served faithfully in many Church callings throughout his life, including as the first Bishop of the Lake Ridge 6th Ward, as Stake President of the Magna Utah East Stake, and as President of the South Carolina Columbia Mission from 1996 - 1999. He was also called as a sealer in the Oquirrh Mountain Temple, a calling he deeply cherished. Throughout his life, David continually sought to bless others, obey the commandments, serve selflessly, and strengthen God's children.

David is survived by his wife of 58 and a half years, Ruleen, as well as children Melanie (Clayne) Woodbury, Brent (Jillynn) Maxfield, Michele (Clain) Jaques, and Blaine (Jennifer) Maxfield. He is also survived by his sister Susan Snow (Don) and brothers Steven and Ralph Maxfield. David was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, a brother, and by his grandson Aaron Woodbury. David and Ruleen have a beloved and growing posterity of 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 23, at 11:00 a.m. at the Magna Utah East Stake Center, 2875 South, 8000 West, Magna, UT 84044. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the McDougal Funeral Home on 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT 84123. There will also be a viewing prior to the funeral on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made to the Missionary Fund of The .



Published in Deseret News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary