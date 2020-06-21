David Peter Larson
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Peter Larson
1956 ~ 2020
David died after a short bout with cancer on June 19, 2020. David and Julie built a life filled with books, travel, jokes, art, music, tasty food, and murder mysteries. David was totally devoted to his family and a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who found great joy in caring for others. Please join us for a graveside service and dedication on Monday, June 22 at 11:00 am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT, 84106. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Utah Food Bank. Visit www.premierfuneral.com to share thoughts and memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Premier Funeral Services - Salt Lake City
7043 Commerce Park Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84047
(801) 930-9822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved