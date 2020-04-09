Home

David Ralph Winn


1938 - 2020
David Ralph Winn
1938~2020
Cottonwood Heights, UT-David Ralph Winn, 81, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah passed away holding Vera's hand on April 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Due to the current restrictions resulting from COVID 19, there will be no viewing. We encourage everyone to leave a memory or a thought of David on his FaceBook page that can be enjoyed by his family in the months and years ahead. A private graveside service will be held with immediate family on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Those who wish to view the service live-streamed are welcome. Please view full obituary at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 9, 2020
