"Gone Fishing"

Redmond, Utah - Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa "Pops", and Grandpa Great, passed away peacefully at his home in Redmond on June 21, 2019, in the loving arms of his sweetheart of 55 years, from complications of ALS. He was born January 22, 1947 in Salt Lake City to Raymond P. & Dorothy Christensen Ecker. He married the love of his life, Laurel Lee Corwell, and together they had 3 wonderful children Kathy (Rick) Mickelsen, Karen (Mark) Shields, Joe (Crystal) Ecker.

He loved being at Fish Lake at his cabin and out on the golf course with his family.

Dave is survived by his wife; children; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and his 4 siblings.

Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

His smile, love and kindness will be missed by all that knew him. Our fishing guide has gone home to fish the beautiful waters of heaven.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Riverton 6th LDS Ward Chapel, 12345 South 2700 West in Riverton. Friends may call for viewing at the Redmond LDS Ward Chapel Friday evening from 6 to 8 PM, or at the Riverton 6th LDS Ward Chapel Saturday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 prior to services.

Burial will be in the American Fork Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina.

Online guestbook at www.springerturner.com

Published in Deseret News on June 26, 2019