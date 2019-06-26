Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springer Turner Funeral Home - Richfield
260 North 400 West
Richfield, UT 84701
(435)896-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for David Ecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Ray Ecker


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Ray Ecker Obituary
"Gone Fishing"
Redmond, Utah - Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa "Pops", and Grandpa Great, passed away peacefully at his home in Redmond on June 21, 2019, in the loving arms of his sweetheart of 55 years, from complications of ALS. He was born January 22, 1947 in Salt Lake City to Raymond P. & Dorothy Christensen Ecker. He married the love of his life, Laurel Lee Corwell, and together they had 3 wonderful children Kathy (Rick) Mickelsen, Karen (Mark) Shields, Joe (Crystal) Ecker.
He loved being at Fish Lake at his cabin and out on the golf course with his family.
Dave is survived by his wife; children; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and his 4 siblings.
Preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
His smile, love and kindness will be missed by all that knew him. Our fishing guide has gone home to fish the beautiful waters of heaven.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Riverton 6th LDS Ward Chapel, 12345 South 2700 West in Riverton. Friends may call for viewing at the Redmond LDS Ward Chapel Friday evening from 6 to 8 PM, or at the Riverton 6th LDS Ward Chapel Saturday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 prior to services.
Burial will be in the American Fork Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina.
Online guestbook at www.springerturner.com
Published in Deseret News on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now