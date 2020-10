David Reich

Oct 28, 1940 ~ Oct 29, 2019

In loving memory of David Reich who turns 80 today in God's Kingdom. Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Friend; Your memory we hold preciously in our hearts. Sharing in your love and strong loyal testimony is one of our greatest blessings. You will always remain an example of selfless giving and love to all. We love and miss you dearly.



