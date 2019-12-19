|
David Richard Brown, of Holladay, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. He was born October 18, 1937 in Ottumwa, Iowa, the youngest of three boys born to Lee Charles Brown and LuRee M. (Bateman) Brown. At the age of 5 he moved with his family to Utah where he attended Holladay School, Olympus Jr. High, Granite High and graduated from Olympus High School in 1955. He played clarinet in school bands. He then attended the University of Utah and graduated with a degree in meteorology and computer science and was in the Ute Marching Band. He served a mission to California Los Angeles from 1958 to 1960, making many friends.
As a child he loved nature and wild animals, nursing many sick ones back to health. He spent many happy hours on his Grandpa Bateman's farm in West Jordan with his brothers and cousins. He was a happy child and loved to play tricks as his brothers would testify.
After college he moved to Los Angeles and worked for Meteorological Research Inc., supplying weather data to the media. In the 80s after his parents became feeble Dave, being single, gave up his job and moved back to Salt Lake to take care of them. He remained in their home after their passing and had a number of hobbies including playing his clarinet in the Letter Carriers' Band in numerous concerts locally and other parts of the country. He also sang in the ward choir. At family reunions he would pull out his recorder and entertain with lively tunes. He had a superb memory and amazed everyone with his recall of family history and events.
He leaves a brother Wilson C. (Darleen) Brown of Rexburg, ID, a nephew Evan Brown of Red Wing, Minn., a niece Melissa (Ryan Call) Brown of Rexburg, 4 great-nieces & nephew Sam Beck, Bella Webster, Dani & Lucy Call, a sister-in-law Emily Foster, Columbus, OH, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his oldest brother Dr. Lee B. Brown of Columbus, OH, who died in 2014.
Graveside services will be held Friday, Dec. 20, @ 12:30 at Murray City Cemetery. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 19, 2019