|
|
Our dear husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, David Rushton Vance passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 surrounded by his family, after a courageous 11-year battle with cancer. Dad was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 14, 1942 to Reed and Vidella Vance; the fourth of five children. After graduating from Granite High School, dad joined the Army where he served as a courtroom reporter for the JAG Corps. Following his service with the Army, dad was called to serve as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ in the Austrian Mission. Dad served in Austria for 2 ½ years and grew to love the people and the country; a love he was able to share with mom when they traveled those same roads again 50 years later.
Upon returning from his mission dad attended and later graduated from the University of Utah. It was during this time he met his sweetheart and eternal companion, Gloria Jean Van Dyke. They were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on August 17, 1965. Dad's greatest desire was to have a large family, a "Forever Family", and he was truly blessed with a wife who shared that desire. One of the sweetest experiences and proudest moments for dad, was celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary in the Salt Lake City Temple with all nine of their children and spouses. "I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth."
Most of dad's professional career was spent in Real Estate as a Broker and a developer. The contacts he made in Real Estate brought them to their first home in Bountiful; a city they would call home. Dad loved interacting with people, and he was a natural salesman. These talents along with great friendships led to many different business opportunities throughout his life.
Dad was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ and he loved to serve. Early in their marriage he served in the bishopric of the University of Utah Student Ward and later as Bishop of the Bountiful 17th Ward and on the High Council in the Bountiful East Stake. Dad spent many years as Scoutmaster and teaching Gospel Doctrine. Dad was a faithful Home Teacher/Minister and loved the families he was assigned to. As the cancer took a greater toll on his health, his concern and love for these families never diminished. Dad was grateful for the time he was able to serve with mom as an Ordinance Worker in the Bountiful Temple as his health precluded them from full-time missionary service. Dad served wherever he was needed, but he especially loved the many years spent serving the youth. His example instilled this same love of service in each of his children.
Dad loved the Lord and had a powerful testimony of our Savior and His atoning sacrifice. His greatest legacy was his testimony and faith in our Savior, Jesus Christ. It may be said of dad, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."
He will be missed by his sweetheart of 54 years, Gloria Jean Vance; children TeriLynne (Kevin) Sundh, Angela (Mark) Christiansen, D. Christian (Myra), Marilee (Michael) Esplin, Matthew (Rebecca), Jonathan (Sarah), Andrew (Jaime), Anthony (Lynette), Joseph (Stacy); 37 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his brother Wallace (Judy), and two sisters Carolyn (Rex) Bennion and Shauna (Ronald) Riddle. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Barbara Vance and grandsons, Jared Vance and William Vance.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Bountiful Utah Heights Stake Center, 33 S. Moss Hill Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Friends and family may call Friday, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah and again on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Bountiful Utah Heights Stake Center. Interment will take place at the Lakeview Cemetery, Bountiful, Utah. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntsman Cancer Institute at: https://huntsmancancer.org/giving..
The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Huntsman Cancer Institute and Inspiration Home Health and Hospice for their loving care of our dad throughout his battle with cancer.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 4, 2020