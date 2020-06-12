On Monday, June 8, David John Shaw lost a brave battle to diabetes and end-stage kidney failure. He passed away peacefully in the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center with his family at his side. He was only 48 years old. David was born to Harold and Rhoana Shaw on May 23, 1972 in Salt Lake City, Utah. While at the University of Utah, he met and married the love of his life, Kathleen Ann Montsinger. His funeral will be Saturday, June 13th at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary in Millcreek Utah at 11 am. The funeral will be streamed at www.facebook.com/WasatchLawnMemorial. There will be a viewing beforehand from 9-10:45, and then a short graveside service afterward also at Wasatch Lawn. We will wear masks and have social distancing to keep you safe. To view a full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.