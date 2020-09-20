1/1
Dawn Fallows
1941 - 2020

Dawn Truman Fallows
1941 ~ 2020
Daughter of Preston J. Truman and Della Adair Truman
Survived by her brother: Preston Jay (Monte) Truman. Her children: Todd Fallows, Ellen (Cory) Clayson, RosaLee (Dan) Munger, and Christine (Morgan) Brown. Her Grandchildren: Forrest Fallows, Jagger Fallows, Rachel Clayson, Logan Clayson, Kevin Brown, and Dillon Brown. Her Great-Grandchild: Joaquin Fallows. Preceded in death by Her husband Danny LeRoy Fallows and her parents. Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah. There will be a program where loved ones will be able to remember her and share their thoughts. Please remember to wear masks and adhere to Social Distancing Guidelines.
Please share any stories or well wishes on the Larkin Mortuary Website Condolence section located under the Obituary link. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge. She fought lung cancer and was in remission for almost two years. It would make her happy to know that a cancer patient would be helped in their time of need because of a donation made in her name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Burial
01:00 PM
the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
