Dawn Lewis Duzett
1925 - 2020
Dawn Lewis Duzett was born April 25, 1925 to Alta Brinkerhoff and John Samuel Lewis in Emery, Utah. She married her life-long and high school sweetheart, Robert C. Duzett on August 13, 1947 in the Salt Lake Temple. Dawn graduated from South Emery High School. She was a student at Brigham Young University before graduating from the University of Utah. Dawn loved kids and was energized to teach and share her gift of knowledge, intertwined with creative, thought provoking ideas. Shakespeare was her love, as well as current events and masterful ways to entice her students to love learning, as well as life.She began her teaching career at Price Junior High, then was a teacher at Meadow Moor in the Granite School District. Her continual love of interacting with kids of all ages never ended. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and received the University of Utah Master Teacher Award.Dawn is survived by husband Robert, her daughter Annette, brother Jack (Carolyn), precious nieces/nephews. Dawn is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, sister Ruth Hersh (Tom) and DeAnna Billiter. Due to COVID restrictions, a private immediate family graveside service will be held July 16, at 10:00 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 Highland Drive. Masks and social distancing are required.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
