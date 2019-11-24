|
|
Dawna Bennion Bradford
1930 ~ 2019
Dawna Bennion Bradford passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Sandy. She was the 6th of 8 children born to Geneva Lindsey and Merrill Bennion in Salt Lake City, Utah, on September 5, 1930. She graduated from East High.
She is survived by her sons and daughters: Steven, Mike, Elaine (Glenn) and Merrillyn (Shaun); her younger brother, Bruce (Nancy); as well as numerous grand and great grandchildren. Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Robert; her son, Phillip Dean; her parents, Geneva and Merrill; as well as siblings, Cleo, Vaudis, Virginia, Barbara, Merrill (Bud), and Carol.
A full version can be viewed online at www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 24, 2019