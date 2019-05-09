1928 ~ 2019

Dean Corbett Argyle, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, devoted church leader, and community and business leader, passed away peacefully on the evening of May 6, 2019.

Dean was born in Bountiful, Utah on October 4, 1928 to Thomas M. Argyle and Mary Jane Corbett Argyle. He attended elementary and junior high school in Bountiful, Utah and graduated from Davis high school. He also attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake City and Columbia University in New York.

Dean served a full-time LDS mission in the Central Atlantic States from 1948 - 1950. After being released from his first mission, he married LaRue Holbrook in the Salt Lake Temple. In their later years, they served together as full-time missionaries in the Adelaide Australia Mission.

Dean worked for Mountain Bell Company for 30 years in Salt Lake City, Ogden, Denver, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Boise. He retired in 1985.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints his entire life. He served in many church assignments including teacher, scout master, bishop, high councilor, and stake presidency. He and his wife, LaRue, also served in the Presidency of the LDS Family History Mission during 1995 - 1998. He established many enduring friendships throughout his Church service and the desire to spend much of his spare time writing family histories and of his own life experiences.

Dean's civic, military, and government service included being an active member of Rotary International, the Chamber of Commerce, and Boy Scouts of America. He also served four years in the United States Air Force. In 1984, he was elected Mayor of Centerville, Utah and, for his leadership, was Leader of the Year by the local business community.

In 1984, he and his wife, LaRue, were called to serve in the Salt Lake Temple and continued this service in the Bountiful Utah and Idaho Falls Idaho temples for 22 years. Within these temples, Dean enjoyed his most cherished service.

Dean was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. With his immediate family, he especially enjoyed time spent at their cabin in Island Park, Idaho.

Dean is survived by his wife LaRue and 6 children: Susan (James) Merrill, Beverly (Eric) Yarger, Von, Scott, Lori (Kevin) Packard, and Nancy. His posterity includes 20 grandchildren and 49 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.

A viewing will be held at Wilks Funeral Home at 211 W. Chubbuck Rd, Chubbuck, Idaho on Thursday, May 9, 7:00 - 8:30pm and at Russon Brothers Funeral Home in Bountiful, Utah on Saturday, May 11, 1:00pm - 1:45pm. A brief funeral service will be held for family and close friends at 2pm immediately follow the viewing at Russon Brother's Funeral Home. His interment will follow the services at Bountiful Cemetery with Military Rites to be provided by Hill Air Force Base Honor Guard.

We are grateful to all who lovingly cared from Dean during his final days on earth. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.

Published in Deseret News on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary