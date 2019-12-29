Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Dean Elbert Thomas


1928 - 2019
Dean Elbert Thomas Obituary
1928 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Dean passed peacefully at home at the age of 91, with many family and friends by his side. A viewing will be held in honor of his memory Monday December 30, 2019 at 6pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be held Tuesday December 31, 2019 at 11am, with a viewing an hour prior. Location: Russon Mortuary 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Graveside services to follow at Bountiful City Cemetery 2224 So. 200 W. Bountiful, Utah.
Condolences may be conveyed at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019
