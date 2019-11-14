|
Dean Garold Mott
1930 ~ 2019
Dean Garold Mott, son of Joseph Elmer and Annie Prudence Coombs Mott, passed away November 7, 2019.
Born and raised in the San Luis Valley of Colorado, he was the 10th of 13 children. Later he moved to Provo, Utah, and graduated from Lincoln High School. After serving in the U.S. Air Force for three years, he came home and graduated from BYU in Elementary Education. After teaching for two years he took a leave of absence to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the West Spanish American Mission. Upon returning from his mission he married Jayne Dansie in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 16, 1967. He taught 4th, 5th, and 6th grades for 32 years. He served in many callings in many auxiliaries of the church. He also served as a temple worker for the Ogden Temple and later the Bountiful Temple for a total of 15 years.
He enjoyed reading, family and watching BYU sports.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Jayne, his five children and their spouses: Jennifer Krall (Pete), Jason Mott (Tamme), Stephanie Lynch (Tom), Jonathan Mott (Jenny), Steven Mott, 15 grandchildren, and sister, Wilma.
Preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Eugene, Gladys, Louis, Lyle, Ken, Ethel, Troy, Dwayne, Harvey, Jackie and Jewell.
We are so grateful for the loving care provided by the staff at Fairfield Village Memory Care and Inspirational Home Health and Hospice.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville 5th Ward, 201 So. 600 E., Kaysville. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 14, 2019