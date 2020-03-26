|
Dean Hugh Jensen
1928-2020
Dean Hugh Jensen, 91, passed away on March 21, 2020 in Salt Lake City on his 62nd wedding anniversary. He was born on December 21, 1928 in Mesa, Arizona to Charles Ervin and Belva Winn Jensen. After his father died when he was seven months old, Dean and his two brothers were raised by his mother. Growing up on a small farm in Mesa during The Depression, Dean learned hard work, grit and determination. Dean moved to Salt Lake City his senior year and lived with his uncle and aunt, Marion and Ida Romney. He attended East High School where he played the trumpet in the marching band. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Denmark from 1949-1952. After his mission he served in the US Army and was stationed in Nuremberg Germany from 1953-1955. He met the light of his life, Virginia Gordon, while attending Brigham Young University and they married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 21,1958. Together they had two sons, Gordon and Joe. After graduation, Dean worked as an auditor with the Utah State Tax Commission for 35 years. He spent his retirement spoiling his grandchildren, traveling in his motorhome and doting on his beloved dogs.
Dean exemplified kindness, patience and love. A man of few words, he always showed this love through his actions. He was always willing to sacrifice his time and resources to help those around him. Dean loved his family and was completely dedicated to serving and blessing their lives. He never missed a child's or grandchild's sporting event or recital. He was never deterred by a challenge and he loved to work hard. He was humble and quiet-never seeking center stage. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He cherished his faith and testimony which he expressed daily by his actions. Dean also loved animals. As a young man, he raised and showed his lambs at the Arizona state fair and rode his horse bareback with his dog Bob.
Dean is survived by his wife Virginia Gordon Jensen, sons Gordon Jensen (Jennifer) and Joe Jensen (Christine) and 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Charles Ervin and Belva Winn Jensen and his brothers Charles Winn Jensen and Owen Keith Jensen (Lois). We would like to thank Dr. Chris Romney for his loving and expert care for the past 20 years. Due to COVID 19, there will be no funeral. The viewing and graveside service will be limited to family only. Interment will be held at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund or Humanitarian Fund.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020