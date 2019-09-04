Home

Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Butler Hill Ward chapel
2695 Ft Union Blvd
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Dean Lufkin Hailstone


1927 - 2019
Dean Lufkin Hailstone Obituary
Dean Lufkin Hailstone
1927 ~ 2019
Dean Lufkin Hailstone passed away in his home in Cottonwood Heights, UT on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the age of 92. Dean was born April 21, 1927 in Logan, UT to Paul and Rachel Hailstone, the youngest of 9 children. Early in his childhood, the family moved to western Montana where Dean grew up and graduated from high school. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy near the end of World War II and became a Surgical Technician, Petty Officer 2nd Class. After four years in the Navy, Dean served as a full-time missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints, starting in Lebanon and then transferring to Belgium, where he learned French. Dean married the beautiful MarLeah Rust on May 24, 1957. He obtained a degree from BYU and touched countless lives in his 36-year career as a school teacher of general music, chorus, English, and French. He served many roles in church, and he loved to share his convictions with others and encourage them in their journey of faith. His devotion to his wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family is a hallmark of his life. Dean is survived by his wife, MarLeah, 5 children and their spouses, 20 grandchildren and their spouses, and 11 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121. A viewing will also be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Butler Hill Ward chapel, 2695 Ft Union Blvd, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121 with funeral services immediately following at 11:00 AM.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
