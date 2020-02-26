Home

Dean Preston Barton Obituary
Dean Preston

Barton

03/31/1930 - 02/22/2020

Dean Preston Barton passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Draper, Utah. Dean was born March 31, 1930 in Ferron, Emery County, Utah to Owen Henry Barton and Emma Zwahlen Barton. He married Arlene Rasmussen July 22, 1952 in the Manti Temple.

Dean received his BS and Masters at Utah State and Doctorate at Brigham Young University. After serving in the U.S. Air Force as a radar operator during the Korean War, he worked in education as a teacher and counselor for nine years. He was then employed in sales by IBM for the next 25 years and then McGraw Hill Publishing Company for ten years. He retired in 1994. Dean was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a young men's leader, volunteer for social services, high councilor, bishop, and always a home teacher. He was active in genealogy. He had a wonderful sense of humor, love of education, sincere interest in people, and was loved by many.

Dean is survived by his forever sweetheart, Arlene, children Sue Barton Leavitt, and Douglas Barton (Shari), and daughter-in-law Darla, 12 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Stuart Barton and daughter, Sharon Barton.

His life was centered around his family. He loved the oceans, mountains and the west. He enjoyed genealogy and serving in both his church and his community.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Draper 2nd Ward Chapel, 1617 East Richins Road (12700 South), Draper, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday at the Ferron City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to your local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund.

The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Beehive Homes of Draper and to Rocky Mountain Hospice.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 26, 2020
