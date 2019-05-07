Services Olpin Family Mortuary 494 S 300 E Pleasant Grove , UT 84062 (801) 785-3503 Viewing 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel 3785 West Box Elder Drive Cedar Hills , UT View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel 3785 West Box Elder Drive Cedar Hills , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Dean Lindsay Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dean Ray Lindsay

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Oct. 17, 1931 ~ May 1, 2019

Dean Ray Lindsay, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and humble disciple of Christ, passed peacefully from mortality on May 1, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and held tenderly in the arms of his beloved wife, Joan. As a true disciple of Christ, Dean faithfully kept sacred covenants he had made with God. Hence, the characteristics of Christ were woven into the very fiber of his eternal being. Godliness was his virtue. Faith was his catalyst for action. Righteousness was his guiding principle. Kindness was his daily attribute of goodness given freely to everyone he met. Cleanliness in mind and body was his obedience. Dedication to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren was his patriarchal passion. Oh, how he loved his family.

Dean was born October 17, 1931, to Ray T. and Mildred Ellison Lindsay of Menlo Park, California. Marilyn Lindsay (decd.) and Ronald K. Lindsay (Avis) surrounded him in deepest sibling love and joviality throughout his life. He married his eternal companion and sweetheart, Joan Lydia Bailey, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 22, 1957. They are the parents of Andrea Shaffer, Christian Dean Lindsay (Daralee), Charisse Roberts (Rick), and Garrett Ray Lindsay (decd.), 15 grandchildren, Lindsay Shaffer Norris (Joshua), Sydney Shaffer Scott (Jeff), Courtney Shaffer, Cortland Lindsay, McKenna Lindsay, Curtis Cameron (Ashley), Skylar Wing (decd.), Ashley Roberts Roddam (Eric), Abbigail Roberts Eccles (Ty), Logan Roberts, Alissa Lindsay Harlan (Jarom), Jordan Lindsay, Matthew Lindsay, Preston Lindsay, Kyle Lindsay, and 9 great grandchildren.

Dean attended Lowell High School, in San Francisco (head cheerleader), Menlo College, and University of Utah where he was an active member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He graduated from Brigham Young University in banking, finance, and marketing. He loved going to work every day as a partner in The Lindsay Company, sharing duties with his father, Ray, and brother Ron for over 60 years.

Dean served 4 full time missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He answered a call from President David O. Mackay to serve in South Africa (1953-55). Finding such joy in missionary work, he served 3 more missions with his eternal companion, including New York, New York (1991-92), Voronezh, Russia (1999-2001), and Canberra, Australia (2005-2007). Dean served in many various church leadership responsibilities throughout his lifetime including Bishop of Stanford Ward, California, numerous stake and high council callings in California and Utah, a MTC bishopric assignment in Provo, Utah, and as a temple worker in the Mount Timpanogos Temple in American Fork, Utah. He loved listening to church conference talks, studying the scriptures and reading the Book of Mormon with his sweetheart each night before turning out the light.

As family patriarch, Dean honored his priesthood responsibilities with joy as he baptized his children and grandchildren, administered blessings and confirmations, conferred priesthood ordinations to his sons and grandsons, going through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint temples with Joan and each of his 4 children and grandchildren, leading sacred family prayers and directing opportunities for fasting, discussions, and family home evenings, was always eager to participate in gospel discussions with family and friends, and treasured sharing personal testimony of God and gospel truths.

Dean was a kind true friend of many, always eager to care for others and helping them to meet their life's challenges. He had a gift in remembering the name of everyone he met and taking a keen personal interest in each person. He loved holding his tiny grandbabies. He exuded gratitude, even for the simplest of acts done to help him. Many were blessed to sit at his side, share and learn from him. He loved swimming (Lake Tahoe, Lake Powell), water and snow skiing, learning, biking, cars (drove at age 14), working at an early age in a logging company, early summers in Nephi with his grandparents on their farm, dinners with friends, riding horses, soaking in a hot tub under the stars, floating in a swimming pool in the cool of the evening, fishing, traveling the world, building houses, ballroom dancing, and playing golf and tennis, especially with Joan and with his brother, Ron. He was known for always giving a line disagreement or out of bounds question to his opponent's benefit. He cherished and supported Joan's accomplishments, and was seen playing the honored Rabbi in Fiddler On the Roof, Andrew in On Sacred Ground, Schroeder in You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, and singing bass in productions of Handle's Messiah.

As Dean's progressive medical disease hampered his physical abilities and mobility, the medical care given to him by his physicians was exemplary and greatly appreciated. Dean's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the medical and nursing staff at Utah Valley hospital for their tender care of him and his sweet wife, Joan, and their family during his last hours on earth. His passing has left a painful deep hole in our hearts and we will miss him dearly. Each of us has been blessed with his kindness, his love, his testimony, his friendship and his example of gratitude and goodness. He made us want to be and do better.

Memorial services honoring Dean Ray Lindsay will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 3785 West Box Elder Drive, Cedar Hills, Utah where family and friends may attend a viewing from 9:00-10:45 am prior to services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery under the direction of Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.

