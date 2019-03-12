Dean Tucker

1932 ~ 2019

Dean Tucker, 87, passed away March 7, 2019 from a short battle with influenza and pneumonia.

Dean was born in 1932 to Hosmer Ray Tucker and Mabel Tucker. He had an older brother, Arthur Ray, and a twin sister Alene. The family spent much of their lives moving around Northern Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. Dad was especially fond of the Yellowstone Country and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

He spent two years in the United States Army in Korea. He was very proud of his service as a radar operator and was eager to help others in need. He served a combat role with honor.

Dean married the love of his life, Beverly Rae Haws (deceased) in the Manti LDS Temple on June 1,1956. They settled in the Salt Lake Valley and had three children - RaeDean (deceased)Susan and Darren.

As a teen-ager, Dean discovered his life's passion - skiing. he joined the National Ski Patrol in 1963. He volunteered every Winter helping keep skiers safe and rescuing those who were hurt. He earned awards both for life saving and meritorious service and for forty years never took a penny for his work on the slopes. He inspired hundreds of Utah school kids to ski during a stint as an instructor for the Deseret News Ski School. Skiing is where his buddies gave him the nickname "Curly," which stuck with him for life.

He was devoted to his family and toured Utah and the West with all of them in a truck and camper for many years. He taught them to fish, to sing (he played a mean baritone ukulele) and taught us a love and respect of all things in nature. We loved his outdoor cooking skills and he even wrote a sourdough cookbook. He also learned to handle a dirt bike and spent many happy hours roaming the back roads of the West with his friends, always looking for

another trail to explore.

Beverly went on ahead of Dean more than 20 years ago. His love for her and his family never faltered, even as Alzheimers slowly took his mind. During the last few years, Dean, Susan and Darren happily traveled in a camping trailer to many of the places they went in earlier years.

Dean's kindness and love for all people was remarkable and he inspired everyone he met to be better. He will be sorely missed.

Happy trails, dad!

Services for Dean will be held Thursday, March 14th at 12:00 noon with a viewing at 11AM in the Midvale Utah East 6th Ward, 7250 South 300 East. A viewing will be held the night before at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road from 6 - 8 pm. Burial will be held at the Boulder, Utah Cemetery Friday, March 15th at noon.



