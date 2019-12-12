|
|
DeAnn Ella Bruse Rowsell
1937 ~ 2019
Sandy, UT-DeAnn Ella Rowsell passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019. She was born on July 19, 1937 in Salt Lake City to Perrie and Evelyn Bruce. DeAnn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She married Jesse Blaine Rowsell, later divorced. She married Gary Lee Rowsell on July 23, 1979, later solemnized in the South Jordan Temple.
They enjoyed 40 years of marriage and many wonderful vacations.
Her favorite holiday was Christmas, making it a magical time of year for her family. She so loved and cherished her 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. They were her life and made her sparkle.
DeAnn is survived by her husband Gary, son Rory (Kori) Rowsell, daughters Cindy Benson, LeAnn (Boyd) Ostler, Valerie (Brent) Wiechman, 9 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, and 1 grandchild.
There will be a viewing on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 12, 2019