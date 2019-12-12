Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DeAnn Rowsell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DeAnn Rowsell


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DeAnn Rowsell Obituary
DeAnn Ella Bruse Rowsell
1937 ~ 2019
Sandy, UT-DeAnn Ella Rowsell passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019. She was born on July 19, 1937 in Salt Lake City to Perrie and Evelyn Bruce. DeAnn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
She married Jesse Blaine Rowsell, later divorced. She married Gary Lee Rowsell on July 23, 1979, later solemnized in the South Jordan Temple.
They enjoyed 40 years of marriage and many wonderful vacations.
Her favorite holiday was Christmas, making it a magical time of year for her family. She so loved and cherished her 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. They were her life and made her sparkle.
DeAnn is survived by her husband Gary, son Rory (Kori) Rowsell, daughters Cindy Benson, LeAnn (Boyd) Ostler, Valerie (Brent) Wiechman, 9 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, and 1 grandchild.
There will be a viewing on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT.
logo

logo

Published in Deseret News on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DeAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -