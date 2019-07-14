Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Deanna Montoya
Deanna Montoya


1939 - 2019
Deanna Montoya Obituary
Deanna Montoya
1939 ~ 2019
Deanna Montoya, 80. Our sweet mom, grandmother and great grandmother was reunited with the love of her life on July 11, 2019 after losing a courageous battle with Cancer. Born April 9, 1939, in Circleville, Utah to Wayne Wadsworth and Lela Iris Hall.
Deanna lived in South Jordan for 35 years before retiring to Ivins Utah, along with her beloved husband Jimmie who preceded her in death on May 19, 2017.
She loved cooking for her family, traveling, camping and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and most of all her cherished friends.
Survived by children Vicki (Carlos) Fields, Debbie (Brad) Nikolaus, Jeff (Debbie) Johnson, Lori (Larry) Burk and Jimmy Montoya, Jr. as well as 17 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Marilyn Bailey, brother Gary Hall and her two precious dogs, Sophee and Niko.
Private family services will be held on July 19, 2019, at Utah Veterans Memorial Park. In lieu of sending flowers to the family, please consider a donation to www.Huntsmancancer.org under her name, Icey Deanna Montoya.
The family would like to offer our special thanks to Quality Home Health & Hospice for taking care of our mom and a very heartfelt thank you to Julie our hospice nurse. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019
