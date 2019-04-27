Deanne Barnes Batt

1939 ~ 2019

Deanne Barnes Batt, devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, passed away April 25, 2019 in Taylorsville, Utah.

Deanne was born on June 23, 1939, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the first child of Grant Elmer Barnes and Leah Brown Barnes. She married her sweetheart and best friend, Carl William Batt, on January 23, 1954, in Granger, Utah. They raised 5 children, and their posterity has grown to 19 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Deanne loved her family and created a cheerful home where family and close friends liked to gather. There were always homemade treats, a family favorite being her wonderful sugar cookies.

Deanne had a great love for horses. Taking care of them and going on horseback rides with Carl brought her joy. She also enjoyed her chickens and working hard in the yard, which was always beautifully maintained. "Coffee breaks" with friends and road trips to horse sales were other favorites in Deanne's life. She was fun and happy and had many talents.

Deanne was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. She is survived by her children: Kelly Grant Batt (Linda), Coalville; Kimberlee Driffill (Mike), West Jordan; Kristy Lyn Burmester (Mike), Mesquite, NV; Kurt Dee Batt (Darlene), Wanship; Brooke Lea Stephens (Whitney), Henefer. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Graveside services will be held Monday, April 29 at 12:00 noon at the Coalville City Cemetery. There will be a viewing Monday from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Coalville Stake Center in Coalville, Utah.

www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 27, 2019