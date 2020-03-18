|
1942 ~ 2020
St. George, Utah-Deanne Kae Syphus a 77 Years old died March 14, 2020, St. George, UT. She was born July 28, 1942, Bell, CA the daughter of Geert and Verna Mae Hulshoff. Deanne married Merrill Tullis Syphus, M.D., September 11, 1964, Los Angeles, CA.
Deanne was born and raised in East Los Angeles. She was the fourth of six children, and graduated from Garfield High School a year early. She attended BYU and Cal State LA, and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Music. Family and music defined her life. She directed countless choirs and musical productions throughout her life and taught music for 20 years in the Los Angeles School District. She had a great love and devotion for Jesus Christ and His Gospel. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in musical and leadership callings starting at age 11.
Deanne is survived by her siblings, Gary, Marilyn, and Lynn, husband, Merrill Syphus, and children, Drew (Stacey), Dallin (Martha), Taylor (Sara), Christian (Candacy), Matthew (Rachel), Allison (Ted), Gary (Emily), Shannon (Isaac), Holly (Jay), and Eric (Juliet).
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Kent and Neil.
She was an extraordinary wife, mother of ten and grandmother of 32. She was never too busy to stop what she was doing and share a piece of her heart with you.
The family thanks her physicians, friends, family, and caretakers for the love and attention that extended her life with us.
The viewing will take place March 21, 2020 at the Serenity Funeral Home, 1316 S 400 E #A3, St. George, UT, from 11:00-1:00. Graveside services will be at 1:30 at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S Dixie Dr, St. George, UT. There will be a memorial service at a later date to be announced.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 18, 2020