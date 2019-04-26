Deborah Budge

1975 ~ 2019

Our cherished daughter, sister and friend, Deborah Budge, passed away April 18th after a long, courageous battle with a relentless illness.

Deborah was born November 18, 1975 with a kind and generous heart, a gentle soul, and a brilliant mind. She used those gifts to bless the lives of many. Through determination and an indomitable will she obtained important professional skills by graduating from Southern Utah University and then obtaining her medical degree at Saint Louis University School of Medicine. She completed a residency and later a fellowship in cardiology at University of California of Los Angeles where she became expert in treating patients suffering from heart failure. After commencing her cardiology practice in California, she was recruited to Salt Lake City to become an important part of the heart failure and heart transplant programs serving patients throughout the intermountain west. Her experience and skill resulted in her involvement in hundreds of heart transplants during her career. During Deborah's years of medical practice she always put the needs of her patients ahead of her own and found great satisfaction in working to improve the lives of those suffering from illness and disease-particularly heart disease.

She is survived by her parents, J. Lynn and Linda Smith; siblings, Wade and Stephanie Budge, Diane and Corey Heaps, Heather Robison, Roland and Sandy Brown, Dan and Teri Whittenburg, Holly Smith Cannon, Cory and Amy Smith, Brandon Smith, Lisa and James Reifenberger, and Lara and Brandt Wilson; and dozens of nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered by her family, many grateful patients, and loving colleagues and co-workers. Her family rejoices that her skills as a healer can continue beyond this life as she helps those in the spirit world feeling overlooked and overwhelmed.

Deborah's family will honor her memory at a family service and memorial. Any wanting to show their appreciation or love for Deborah and her life can make a contribution to the Heart Transplant Program in memory of Dr. Deborah Budge through: Intermountain Foundation, 36 South State Street, 8th Floor, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, 801-442-2824 or visit give.intermountainfoundation.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019