Salt Lake City, UT-On Friday, September 13, 2019 Deborah Marshall Prince, loving mother, grandmother, partner and friend passed away at the age of 67. Deborah was born on January 2, 1952 in SLC Utah. Deborah worked in the health food industry most of her life. Deborah was preceded in death by her mother Irene Marshall, father Lenard Marshall, and sister Leta Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Camille (Michael) Packard; granddaughters Alexandria and Presley Packard; a sister Tenia (Mark) Holland; two nieces Sarah and Katie; her love Dennis Kennedy and a nephew Joshua Dunn. A celebration of life will be held Friday September 20, 2019 from 4-8 pm at 14972 Winged Bluff Lane Draper, Utah 84020.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 18, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
