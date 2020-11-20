Deborah Deon Collins Pollard

1955~2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our sweet wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Deborah Deon Collins Pollard. After a long arduous struggle with many health problems, her body just couldn't keep up anymore. Twenty-five years of neuropathy, followed by septic shock, schleroderma and frequent subsequent sepsis bouts left her frail.

Born April 1, 1955 as the fourth child and second daughter to Harvey Paul Collins and Dorothy Deon Alsop, she enjoyed her growing up years with her eight brothers and sisters. Ever the artistic decorator she excelled at decorating for the holidays. Christmas was her favorite but Halloween was a close second. Other holidays received their due under her hands. Marrying Steven Pollard shortly after her twentieth birthday they set about building their family of five children. Deb was employed briefly outside the home, but her greatest joy was being at home and raising her children. Jewels in her crown of glory, they meant everything to her. She was happy to share her family's experiences in genealogy work and finding family in Canada to go visit. How does one give a sketch of somebody's 65 years here in this world? She was full of love and although beset by the cares of this world, as we all are, she was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. She worked hard at being the best mother she could and trying to guide her children to successful lives.

Preceded in death by her parents, siblings Harvey Jr., John, Ron and Steven, grandchildren Adam, Cayla and Marley.

Survived by her husband of 45 years F. Steven Pollard, children Angelique, Steven Jr. (Vanessa), Wendy (Tarrence), Jason and David (Ashlee). Ten grandchildren Ryland, Brooklyn, Ashlyn, Mason, Jessica, Layla, Dallon, Mattie, Ammon, and Brynn and by siblings, Mary, Mike, Rick (Tracy), and Brenda (Johnny).

We wish to thank Bristol Hospice for the great care they gave to Deborah the last three months of her life. Their tender great care was appreciated beyond words. Thank you again.

A small gathering for a viewing will be held Saturday November 21, 2020 at 9:00AM at the Larkin Mortuary at 3688 West 12600 South in Riverton, Utah. A funeral will follow at 10:30AM after the viewing with interment in the Riverton Cemetery at 1500 West 13200 South. Please observe all proper COVID measures of face coverings, physical distancing and other health guidelines to ensure a safe remembrance of Deborah.



