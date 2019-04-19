Home

Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Gardens Chapel
550 South 50 West
Kaysville, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardens Chapel
550 South 50 West
Kaysville, UT
View Map
Debra Ann Carlson Lang


Debra Ann Carlson Lang Obituary
1956 ~ 2019
Debra Ann Carlson Lang, 63, of Kaysville, Utah passed away at her home on April 16, 2019 after a quick battle with cancer. She was born on March 17, 1956 in Moab, Utah to Glen Martin and Nila Albrecht Carlson. She graduated from Orem High School and BYU; then went on to teach 32 years at Viewmont High. She loved her career but always said "my most important job will always be that of a mother."
Debbie married Douglas Jay Lang on July 11, 1980 in the Salt Lake Temple. She raised 4 children and has 7 grandchildren. Debbie loved to sew, cook, play piano, and make memories with her family. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she loved serving the Primary children and playing the piano/organ.
She is survived by her husband Doug, her 4 children: Dixie (Nate) Packer, Denise, Dyan (Barry) Hill, and Derek; 7 grandchildren: Maddie, Ryan, Ellie, Blake, Jackson, Brooklyn, and Kamri; and 11 of her 12 siblings.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Gardens Chapel, 9 West 550 South, Kaysville, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday, April 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Russon Mortuary, 1941 North Main, Farmington and at the church on Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to service. Burial will be in the Kaysville City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 19, 2019
