1956 ~ 2019

Debra Ann Carlson Lang, 63, of Kaysville, Utah passed away at her home on April 16, 2019 after a quick battle with cancer. She was born on March 17, 1956 in Moab, Utah to Glen Martin and Nila Albrecht Carlson. She graduated from Orem High School and BYU; then went on to teach 32 years at Viewmont High. She loved her career but always said "my most important job will always be that of a mother."

Debbie married Douglas Jay Lang on July 11, 1980 in the Salt Lake Temple. She raised 4 children and has 7 grandchildren. Debbie loved to sew, cook, play piano, and make memories with her family. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she loved serving the Primary children and playing the piano/organ.

She is survived by her husband Doug, her 4 children: Dixie (Nate) Packer, Denise, Dyan (Barry) Hill, and Derek; 7 grandchildren: Maddie, Ryan, Ellie, Blake, Jackson, Brooklyn, and Kamri; and 11 of her 12 siblings.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Gardens Chapel, 9 West 550 South, Kaysville, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday, April 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Russon Mortuary, 1941 North Main, Farmington and at the church on Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to service. Burial will be in the Kaysville City Cemetery.

