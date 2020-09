Debra Doubeck1955-2020Debra Anne Doubek5 May 1955 - 16 September 2020Debra was born in Denver, Colorado on 5 May 1955 to GilbertFrank Doubek and Audrey Linna Spindler. She passed away at her home16 September 2020 in Tooele, Utah.She is survived by her brother and his wife Scott (Kim) Doubek, anephew, Christopher Scott Doubek (Ugg-Mugg) and his four children:Parker Doubek, Kadence Doubek, Peyton Doubek, and Kaizeley Doubek.She is preceded in death by her parents.Deb enjoyed a simple, uncomplicated life. Most of her career wasspent working for L-3 Communications. She enjoyed the Beatles andtraveling around the country to Paul McCartney concerts. She alsoenjoyed visiting Southern California where she grew up during her highschool years.She loved animals, especially her cats.She was a private person; but will be greatly missed as time goeson. We, as a family, know that we will her see her again.There will be a brief, private graveside service on Monday,September 28th. Interment will be at Elysian Burial Gardens in Salt LakeCity.For more information and online condolences please join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com