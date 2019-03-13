|
|
In Loving Memory
On March 8, 2019, Debra Lee (Jones) Cross passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. She fought a valiant fight against MS. She is survived by her husband John M Cross; brother Scott (DeAnn) Jones; sister Tamara (David) Bennett; children: Stephen Cross, Michael (Lara) Cross, Emily (Justin) Thompson, Andrew (Amanda) Cross; 14 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandsons. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Viewing: March 15th from 6-8pm and one hour prior to service. Funeral: March 16th at 11am. The services for both will be held at the chapel on: 4900 S 2000 W, Roy, UT.
Online condolences can be sent to www.providentfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019