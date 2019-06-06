Home

Allen Mortuary of North Logan
420 East 1800 North
Logan, UT 84341
(435) 753-3049
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen Mortuary
420 East 1800 North
North Logan, UT
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
North Logan LDS chapel
1550 East 1900 North
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
North Logan LDS chapel
1550 East 1900 North
View Map
Dee Butler Israelsen Obituary
1932 ~ 2019
1932 ~ 2019
Dee Butler Israelsen, 86, passed away at his North Logan home on June 3rd, 2019 of causes incident to Parkinson's. Born Sept. 1st, 1932 in Hyrum, Utah. Dee is survived by his wife Regene, 5 children, 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary located at 420 East 1800 North in North Logan on Friday, June 7th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8th at 11:00 a.m. at the North Logan LDS chapel, 1550 East 1900 North, with a viewing there from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be at the North Logan, Utah Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.allenmortuaries.net
For a complete obituary, please go to www.allenmortuaries.net
Published in Deseret News on June 6, 2019
