Dee Forest Bates
1924 ~ 2020
Dee Forest Bates was born in Murtaugh, Idaho on April 7, 1924 to Lyman and Edith Bates. He was the 8th of 9 children. He passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Marsha and her husband Dane Jackson.
Though raised in a small town in Idaho, Dee found his passion for flying in high school. After graduation he entered the Marine Corps to begin his career as a military pilot during WW II. After graduating from Naval Academy Flight School, he married the love of his life, Donna Phelps in the Salt Lake Temple in 1946. Donna was his greatest advocate and copilot. In 1950 he served and flew during the Korean War. He continued flying in the Marine Corps for fourteen years as a fighter pilot flying Corsairs and many other World War II aircraft, including modern jets. He also had a thirty-year career with AM International selling printing equipment.
He and Donna had six children: David (Debbie), Dianna Ashworth, Marsha (Dane) Jackson, Lynn (Rees) Bandley, Reid (Kathy) and Susan (Brett) King. At the time of his death he had twenty-four grandchildren and sixty-two great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Donna (2015), and his daughter Lynn Bandley (2014). His family was his greatest joy. He skied with his grandchildren until he turned seventy-five. He made personalized birthday cards for all his family including his grandchildren and his greatgrandchildren. To receive a "Grandpa Bates original birthday card" was always a special part of everyone's birthday.
He and Donna served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hong Kong where Dee served as secretary to the Area Presidency. They served a second mission for 18 months in the Family History Library in Salt Lake City. They also served as temple ordinance workers for many years in the Jordan River Temple.
He loved to write and wrote over 26 books and pamphlets. They included his life experiences, his family history and poetry about his family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 a.m. at the Cottonwood Ward Chapel, 4601 Chapel Drive, Holladay, Utah. There will be a viewing prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020