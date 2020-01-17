|
Deiedre Peterson
1952 ~ 2020
A warm summer night on the patio, jazz playing in the background and a plate of sun-ripened tomatoes. That's how you would find DeeDee at her happiest. This could only be followed by digging in the dirt to create beautiful flower pots and arrangements, or time spent with her grandchildren.
Deiedre (DeeDee) Peterson passed away on Jan. 11, 2020 in Salt Lake City. She was surrounded by friends and family until the end.
DeeDee cherished spending time with her family and many friends. Despite the recent onset of ALS she loved nothing more than gardening, and nature's gifts from her beloved backyard. Meals with her husband and many friends brought her endless joy, as she was the true extrovert in the family.
DeeDee was raised in Salt Lake City, but had the opportunity to also live in Hawaii. She attended West High School and the University of Utah. She worked for 25 years at University Hospital, where she made many friends and had the remarkable ability to remember everyone she met and could tell you a bit of their life story.
After retiring, she and her husband, Randy, the love of her life, began a great adventure that was cut too short. They loved to travel together, having visited San Francisco at least a dozen times, and it remained a special place for them. They also visited New Orleans on two occasions, took a train ride up the Pacific Coast and traveled to Greece. As in all things, her love of food and people were on display. We only wish she had the opportunity to see so many other places they had dreamed of experiencing.
DeeDee is survived by her husband of 45 years, Randy, who was her partner in all things. They loved going to jazz concerts, having breakfast at their favorite restaurants, where they knew all of the staff by name and who became a part of their extended family. She is also survived her children, Amanda (John), Kelli (Erik), and Pete. Her grandchildren brought her so much joy in their individual spirit and of whom she loved to share stories and photos. She delighted in the adventures and shenanigans of Hannah, Noah and Michael.
Her family will miss her constantly, but especially on warm summer nights, when they find themselves outside. Her whimsical decorating for Halloween and Christmas and will be sorely missed. She created as much magic inside during the winter holidays, as she cultivated in her garden during the warmer months.
We wish to express our gratitude for the wonderful care she received from the people at Capitol Hill Senior Living and her hospice staff.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020