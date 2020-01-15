Home

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:45 AM
Murray 15th Ward
5555 South 700 West
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Murray 15th Ward
Graveside service
Following Services
Elysian Gardens
1075 East 4580 South.
View Map
DeLanna Gay (Dee McBride) Pollard


1934 - 2020
DeLanna Gay (Dee McBride) Pollard Obituary
DeLanna Gay Pollard (Dee McBride)
March 27, 1934 ~ Jan 9, 2020
DeLanna Gay Pollard (Dee McBride) passed away at her home in Murray on January 9th, 2020. She was born March 27th, 1934 in Bingham, Utah. She was the oldest of seven children of Clarence Edwin and Alta Walker Pollard. Services will be held Saturday January 18th at Murray 15th Ward: 5555 South 700 West. Viewing from 9:45am, service at 11am. Graveside service immediately following at Elysian Gardens 1075 East 4580 South. For a complete obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 15, 2020
