|
|
1944 ~ 2020
Delbert Allen Jameson, age 75, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in his home in Brooksville, Mississippi.
Born Nov. 18, 1944, in Minersville, Utah, as the son of Delbert F. and Effie W. Jameson. He graduated from Beaver High School. Married Collene Warner in the Salt Lake LDS Temple Dec. 4, 1964 until her passing. He later married Judy Pearson in the Bountiful Temple on June 8, 2002. Allen enjoyed life as a Utah resident for 68 years, then a new adventure in Mississippi.
Allen retired as a Major who served in the Army Reserve as a Combat Communications and Electronics Officer. Retired Engineer manager of U.S. West and Electronics Technician at SimplexGrinnell. He was involved in the Days of '47 Parade in SLC and time spent as chairman of the Handcart Days parade in Bountiful. He was a man with many interests; lifetime ham radio operator, an active member of the board for the Bountiful Davis Art Center, and also Acting Commander of the Mormon Battalion Association May-Sept 2000.
He is survived by his wife Judy and his children Kenneth Allen (Anna) Jameson, Lori (Micah) Tucker, John Willard (Angelina) Stowers, Jennifer Glover, Brittany (Dakota) Gregg, and Skylar Gregg; as well as his grandchildren who he loved very much; Anastasia, Caitlin, Rivers, Adelina, Sheila, Ann, Hunter, and Robb.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Effie, and his parents-in law Allen and Leona Warner.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Lake Point Ward Chapel, 1366 East Canyon Road, Lake Point, Utah 84074.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2020