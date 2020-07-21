Delbert Preston Lloyd
06/16/1944 - 07/18/2020
Delbert Preston Lloyd, beloved husband, father, grandfather and newly minted great-grandfather passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with multiple health issues.
Preston was born 3rd of 5 children June 16, 1944 to Delbert John Lloyd and LaVerda Okerlund Lloyd in Murray, UT. A devout and life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served a proselyting mission in Toronto, Ontario. Upon returning, he married his high school sweetheart, Sheryl Despain, June 2, 1966 in the Salt Lake Temple. He served in numerous callings in his church faithfully and with the passion and dedication each calling deserved.
He enlisted in the United States Army and served 3 years active duty at the Armed Forces School of Music during Vietnam and another 36 years as a member of the Utah National Guard's 23rd Army Band, achieving the leadership rank of 1SG (First Sergeant).
Preston's life was his family and his music. He dedicated his life to enriching the lives of his thousands of middle school music students taught over the course of a 33-year teaching career. He passed that love of music on to his 4 sons.
Preston is survived by his wife Sheryl (Despain), sons Brad (Michelle), Bryan (Sandra), Carl (Julie) and Kevin (Tiffany), siblings Dorothy, Carmen (Jay Houmand), Clair (Joan), Scott (Melanie), 20 grandchildren and 1 brand new great granddaughter, Joee Michelle Lloyd.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private, family-only viewing will precede a graveside service on Thursday July 23, 2020. Interment will follow at South Jordan Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.jenkins-soffe.com