1/1
Delbert Preston Lloyd
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delbert Preston Lloyd
06/16/1944 - 07/18/2020
Delbert Preston Lloyd, beloved husband, father, grandfather and newly minted great-grandfather passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with multiple health issues.
Preston was born 3rd of 5 children June 16, 1944 to Delbert John Lloyd and LaVerda Okerlund Lloyd in Murray, UT. A devout and life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served a proselyting mission in Toronto, Ontario. Upon returning, he married his high school sweetheart, Sheryl Despain, June 2, 1966 in the Salt Lake Temple. He served in numerous callings in his church faithfully and with the passion and dedication each calling deserved.
He enlisted in the United States Army and served 3 years active duty at the Armed Forces School of Music during Vietnam and another 36 years as a member of the Utah National Guard's 23rd Army Band, achieving the leadership rank of 1SG (First Sergeant).
Preston's life was his family and his music. He dedicated his life to enriching the lives of his thousands of middle school music students taught over the course of a 33-year teaching career. He passed that love of music on to his 4 sons.
Preston is survived by his wife Sheryl (Despain), sons Brad (Michelle), Bryan (Sandra), Carl (Julie) and Kevin (Tiffany), siblings Dorothy, Carmen (Jay Houmand), Clair (Joan), Scott (Melanie), 20 grandchildren and 1 brand new great granddaughter, Joee Michelle Lloyd.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private, family-only viewing will precede a graveside service on Thursday July 23, 2020. Interment will follow at South Jordan Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.jenkins-soffe.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801) 254-1928
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, South Valley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 21, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. Preston was a wonderful man. I was his classmate all the way through Junior High School at Mt. Jordan and also Jordan High School. I always admired him and loved his music. He will be missed.
Marilyn Gunnell Edwards
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved