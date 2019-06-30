|
|
Lucy Crookston
1926-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Lucy Crookston
DeLilah Lucile Fuller Crookston passed away Thursday, 27 June 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. She was born 18 December 1926 in Ajo, Arizona. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a viewing prior from 10:00-10:45 AM. Services will be at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 S. Highland Drive Salt Lake City, Utah. For a full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019