Dell Elmer Beckstead
1931-2020
Dell Elmer Beckstead (88) passed away January 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Magna, Utah on September 17, 1931 to Elmer Byrum and Ida Bertha Goosman Beckstead.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29th at the Riverton 4th Ward 11974 South 1900 West Riverton, Utah. Friends and family may call Tuesday, January 28th from 6-8 p.m. at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 South 2200 West Riverton, Utah and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment South Jordan Cemetery.
For full obituary go to www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 26, 2020