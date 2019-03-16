Delma Link

8/7/1928 ~ 3/12/2019

Born in Tremonton, Utah, to Isaac and Elmina Allen, Delma passed away after a long, full life. Married Howard Link April 13, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. Delma had a great sense of humor and was a joy to be around. She had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and served a mission in the Texas/Louisiana mission. She worked hard her whole life, was a loyal friend and served happily in her many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She led an exemplary life for her posterity.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and 5 siblings; Nondus, LaReal, Orlin, Nelda and Merle. We know that their reunion is joyous!

Delma is survived by her 7 children; Jenette, Dan, Becky, Deb, Tom, Marilyn and Mike. 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held Sunday, March 17th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 Bengal Blvd. A funeral will be held at the same address, Monday, March 18th at 2:00 pm with a viewing from 1:00 to 1:45.

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary