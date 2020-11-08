1/1
Delmus Royal Thompson
1918 - 2020
Delmus Royal Thompson passed away on November 2, 2020 at the age of 102, surrounded by loved ones at home. Delmus was born on February 13th and was the 13th child of 14 siblings. Delmus married Elna Mousley on September 15, 1939 and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on September 15, 1979. Delmus and Elna had 1 child Byron (Shauna) Thompson, five grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild. Elna passed away January 2nd, 1987. When Delmus was 70 years old he married Ina Marie (Betty) March 26th, 1988 and gained 2 daughters Betty Sue (Don) Laughlin, Ann (Richard) Eagar, and 1 son Arthur (Kris) Cleveland. With Ina Marie he added 14 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren. Delmus and Ina Marie were married for 30 years. Ina Marie passed away July 23, 2018.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elna Mousley and his second wife, Ina Marie (Betty) Reed Cleveland, his parents Neils Peterson Thompson and Johannah Mathilda Melchersson Larson Thompson, and 13 brothers and sisters, Mabel, Siegfred, Florence, Herman, Viola, Edith, Rose, Ruth, Clarence, Melvin, Doloras, Lucille, and Marvin, 1 stepdaughter, Ann Eagar, and 1 granddaughter, Jana Lee Thompson.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the viewing, funeral service and burial will be a private immediate family gathering. Go to www.goffmortuary.com for full obituary.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
