|
|
1917 ~ 2019
Delone Poulsen Beck of Murray, Utah passed away peacefully in her home on August 3rd, 2019 at the age of 101. She was born in Liberty, Idaho in 1917 to LaRita and Edgar Poulsen, the second of ten children. She married Edward John Beck in Soda Springs, Idaho on March 29th, 1935. They spent the first years of their marriage in Kemmerer, Wyoming, where their first child, Ann, was born and passed away a few weeks later. Their second child, Neil, was born a few years later.
Edward was an officer in the Army Reserves, and was called into active service in 1942. Delone met the challenges of life as an officer's wife with grace. They moved frequently, entertained often, saw much of the world, and welcomed two more children, Christine and Lynne, into their family along the way.
She spent her life serving and looking to the needs of her family and community. She was the light of the family, with never and unkind thought or word about anyone.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward, daughter, Ann, and son, Neil, in addition to her parents and many of her siblings. She is survived by her daughters Christine Beck and Lynne Brunt (John), and grandchildren Donna Matern, Emily Brunt-Crapo (Douglas), John Daniel Brunt (Lindsay), Hilary Williams (Troy), Annie Olmsted (Bryon), Douglas Beck, and Cara Lee Schuldt.
A viewing will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 9:30-10:30 am, with the funeral to follow at 11:00 am at the Little Cottonwood 1st Ward, 6350 South Rodeo Lane, Murray, Utah. Interment will take place in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortaries.net
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 9, 2019