1931 ~ 2020
Delores passed away on November 3, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah.
She was born on August 22, 1931, in Granger, Utah. Her parents were Byron and Thelma Bennion. She had three siblings: Rex, Bernell, and Connie. She married Alton John (Jack) Carman in 1953. Jack passed away in 1965. She married Barry Culmer in 1978. Barry passed away in 2010.
Surviving her are three sons: Ken (Paula), Trent (Marla), and Curtis; eight grandchildren: Aubri, A.J. (Kaity), Brynn, Ryley, Cory, Nick, Caroline, and Cole; and two great-grandchildren: Shea and Easton. Also surviving her are two siblings: Rex and Connie.
Delores dearly loved her family and friends, and she always had a full social calendar of sporting events, graduations, birthday parties, and other outings. Delores loved to knit, craft, and play cards. In 1999 she started spending winters in Mesa, Arizona, where she had many friends and was always on the go.
Delores was very active until recently. It was very hard to see her rapidly decline, but we know that she had a great life and has now moved on to a better place free of pain and confusion.
A viewing will be held on November 14, 2020 at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary at 9:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Redwood Memorial Estates in West Jordan. All in attendance are asked to follow CDC/Utah guidelines by wearing masks and socially distancing. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice
.