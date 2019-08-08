Home

Probst Family Funerals & Cremations
79 E. Main St
Midway, UT 84049
(435) 654-5959
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cobblestone meeting house of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
1661 East 980 South i
Heber, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cobblestone meeting house of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
1661 East 980 South
Heber, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Cobblestone meeting house of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
1661 East 980 South
Heber, UT
Delores Faye Manning Davis


1934 - 2019
Delores Faye Manning Davis Obituary
Delores Faye Manning Davis
1934 ~ 2019
Delores Faye Manning Davis passed away on August 3, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's disease. She was born December 27, 1934 in Preston, Idaho to Lyle and Helen Manning.
Funeral services will be held Saturday August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Cobblestone meeting house of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1661 East 980 South in Heber. A viewing will be held from 9:30am-10:30am Saturday morning, as well as Friday night from 6:00pm-8:00pm in the same Cobblestone building. For full obituary and condolences please visit probstfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 8, 2019
