Delores Hooton Hazzard
1935 - 2020
Born January 16, 1935 in Versailles, IN, daughter of Troy and Myrna Hooton.
Delores was a force of nature with a strong personality. She was intelligent, witty, funny, sometimes complicated, but always interesting. She was the fun mother and the friend who was always a good listener, and who always had a story to tell. She leaves behind many family and friends that she loved and enjoyed very much. Her attitude and fun-loving nature will live on in all those who knew her.
An online celebration of Delores' life will be held on Saturday, 19 September 2020 at 11am MST. Come join us! For full obituary and Zoom details, visit https://www.russonmortuary.com/obituaries
In lieu of flowers, Delores would love any donations to be made on her behalf to any non-kill animal shelter in your area.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
